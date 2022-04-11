Analysts Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will announce $912.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $909.00 million. CNO Financial Group posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 50,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,906. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

