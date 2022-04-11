Analysts Anticipate Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,788. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after purchasing an additional 188,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

