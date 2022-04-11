Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to announce $628.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.99 million and the highest is $645.58 million. FirstCash reported sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.