Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Intellicheck posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,174. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.