Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $41.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.49 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $22.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $183.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.76 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.22 million, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

