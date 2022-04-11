Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

