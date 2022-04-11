Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.
About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
Featured Articles
