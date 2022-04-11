Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) will announce sales of $124.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the highest is $124.70 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $132.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $506.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $515.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $531.15 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $539.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 69,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

