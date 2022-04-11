Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

NYSE PEN traded down $17.54 on Monday, reaching $200.39. 285,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,243. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.38. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,528 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,463. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

