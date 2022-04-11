Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.55.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after buying an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of PROS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.