Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will announce $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $141.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $851.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.41. 10,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,231. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57.
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
