Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will announce $150.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $165.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $636.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $650.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $691.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $707.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,726. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

