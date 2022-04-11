Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.65. 51,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.54 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

