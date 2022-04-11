Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CPLP stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,819. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.74%.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.
