Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLP stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,819. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.