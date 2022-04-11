Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to report sales of $195.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $225.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $832.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $887.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after buying an additional 258,440 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 8,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

