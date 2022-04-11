Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to report sales of $195.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $225.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $832.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $887.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after buying an additional 258,440 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
COHU stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 8,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
