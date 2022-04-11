Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.