Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Generac reported sales of $807.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.58. 18,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.92 and its 200 day moving average is $357.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

