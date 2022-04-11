Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $12,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,444. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

