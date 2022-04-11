Analysts Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) to announce $20.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $120.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

VLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $366,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. 584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

