Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV):
- 4/5/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “
- 4/4/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “
- 3/30/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NBRV opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.32.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.