Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

4/5/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics' medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics' lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). "

3/30/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

