Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ON (ONON)

4/8/2022 – ON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

3/23/2022 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

3/21/2022 – ON had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – ON had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – ON had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

NYSE:ONON traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.19. 42,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,056. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

