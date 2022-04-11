Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $80.40

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.40.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $62.87 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.