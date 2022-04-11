Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $54.29

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bally’s (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
