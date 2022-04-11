Analysts Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,638,436 shares of company stock worth $25,110,783.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 32.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 165,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,862. Cricut has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.