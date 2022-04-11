Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $52.38

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 10,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $109,447,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $65,396,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

