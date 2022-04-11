Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $48.56

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

GPRE opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

