Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Target Price at $275.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

