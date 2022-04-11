Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Price Target at $126.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NSRGF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $129.83. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $113.75 and a 52 week high of $143.92.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGF)
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.