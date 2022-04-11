Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Price Target at $126.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSRGF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $129.83. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $113.75 and a 52 week high of $143.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

