Analysts Set Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT at $40.00

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNBLF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

