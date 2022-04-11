Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $154.58

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.10. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

