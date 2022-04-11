Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – SAP was given a new €152.00 ($167.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €128.00 ($140.66) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($152.75) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/15/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/10/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($152.75) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.70 ($0.77) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €100.42 ($110.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. SAP SE has a 12 month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($142.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

