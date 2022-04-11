Analyzing DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeNA and Seiko Epson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.29 billion 1.47 $240.92 million $2.29 6.78 Seiko Epson $9.00 billion 0.62 $279.37 million $0.92 7.62

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seiko Epson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 6.58% 12.23% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DeNA and Seiko Epson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Seiko Epson beats DeNA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA (Get Rating)

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. It also operates Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; and DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service. In addition, the company offers MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; and Pococha, a social live streaming community. Further, it provides Everystar, a mobile website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; and Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones. Additionally, the company offers Yokohama DeNA Baystars, DeNA Athletics Elite, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders sports services. DeNA Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

