Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given New €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($65.93) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

ADRZY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.