Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 1,488,600 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 980,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 871,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management (Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

