Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report $15.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.49 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $73.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.36. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

