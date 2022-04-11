Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

