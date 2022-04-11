Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

