Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

