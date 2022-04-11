Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will announce $52.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $49.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $231.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $267.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 25.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 159,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,649 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 181,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.