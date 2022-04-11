Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of AQST stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 199,428 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

