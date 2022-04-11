Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ARBE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

