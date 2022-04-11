Argon (ARGON) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Argon (ARGON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $633,618.97 and $74,975.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.13 or 0.07395190 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,871.37 or 1.00178442 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,447,753 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.