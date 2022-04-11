Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will announce $115.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.24 million. Asana posted sales of $76.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $529.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $707.27 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

ASAN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,375. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $27,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $915,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,750,000 shares of company stock worth $270,217,500 and sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Asana by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

