Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 48,213 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $100,564,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $19,460,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $17,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.42 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

