Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 9,659 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 284.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $267.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.52.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.