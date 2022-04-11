Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 508.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776,578 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUE. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TrueCar by 60.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.80 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $366.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

