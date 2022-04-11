Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.62 Million Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,720,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

