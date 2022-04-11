Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.77 Million in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $7,682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 966.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 134,459 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 170.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMP stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $921.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In related news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.