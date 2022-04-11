Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY opened at $24.49 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

