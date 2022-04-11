Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 552,313 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,313 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,704.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 209,164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE BKD opened at $7.11 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

