Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 631,375 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $68.98 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

